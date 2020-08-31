Beaumont Farmington Hills allows visits as COVID cases drop

More than two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 cases closed Beaumont Farmington Hills hospital to visitors, officials say the doors are – cautiously – open again.

According to a press release, “the hospital campus has seen a reduction in the number of new cases with family members, staff and patients.” So starting Monday morning, visitor policies reverted to those in place at other Beaumont sites.

Under those rules, family members must be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough and shortness of breath) before entering the hospital. Those who pass the screening will receive dated stickers; anyone with symptoms will not be allowed to visit patients.

Family members must clean their hands as they enter and leave the acute care campus, patient’s room and before or after eating or using the rest room. Masks must always be worn while on the campus.

To learn more about Beaumont’s COVID-19 policies, visit beaumont.org/health-wellness/coronavirus.