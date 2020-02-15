Beaumont Commons couples celebrate 400+ years of marriage

Seven couples with 404 years of wedded bliss among them renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day at Beaumont Commons senior living community in Farmington Hills.

Officiant Todd Lipa of TLC Ceremonies performed the late morning ceremony for these couples:

Mike and Wilma Harper – 70 years

Rio and Barbara Della Mora – 69 years

Dr. James and Mildred Robinson – 66 years

Harry and Delores Kansman – 64 years

Ken and Loretta Hedges – 60 years

Jim and Janell Niemi – 39 years

Sherell and Sondra Gordon – 36 years

A little over a quarter of the residents on the campus are married couples, said Diane Beri, Executive Director of Operations. While the ladies were excited to renew their vows, the gentlemen were not quite as receptive.

“They feel more comfortable coming here,” she said. “This is their home.”

Beaumont Commons (formerly Botsford Commons) provides a range of services, from independent living in condos to long-term care, which makes the campus a good fit for couples, Beri added.

“If you need different levels of care, you can still see each other,” she said.

The brief ceremony included traditional vows, along with recognition for each couple and – of course – a kiss at the end. Couples also shared a few words of wisdom about love and marriage:

“Live together and recover from differences.” – Mike Harper

”You just have to realize you’re not always going to have the same opinions or interests.” – Delores Kansman

“It’s a life of compromises.” – Harry Kansman

”The focus is always been about us… family, tolerating each other, helping each other out, being patient with each other.” – Janell Niemi

”Yes, dear.” – Dr. James Robinson

Sherell and Sondra Gordon

”If I tell you, I’ll have to kill you.” – Sherell Gordon

“Just get along.” – Ken Hedges

”We really enjoyed our family.” – Rio Della Mora. (Rio and Barbara have nine children. Barbara recently celebrated her birthday with just immediate family, and 60 people attended.)