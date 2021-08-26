Beat the heat with early Farmington Farmers Market hours

With dangerous heat in the forecast, the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market may close early on August 31.

Check out the market starting at 8 a.m. for a wide selection of Michigan produce and products. If the heat proves too much, closing time could move to 1 p.m. Follow the market on Facebook for the latest news.

At 9 a.m., the Hanabi marimba ensemble makes its fourth appearance in Riley Park. The student group also performs at 10 a.m. Singer-guitarist Jeff D’Angelo takes over at 10:45 a.m. The Farmington resident teaches music in the Detroit school system.

The Walkabouts walking club will learn about The Syndicate, a social district where patrons can consume alcoholic beverages from participating businesses. Wonder who created the district or where the name originated? Join the group at the market’s west entrance. Start time is 10 a.m.

The Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market happens Saturdays through October at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park on Grand River. You’ll find the full line-up of vendors and more information at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.