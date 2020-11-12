Be a Secret Santa for a Farmington area senior

A City of Farmington Hills program that brings holiday cheer to seniors could use a helping hand.

Senior Adult Supervisor Teresa Jergovich spearheads the annual Adopt-a-Senior program, which last year provided 225 seniors with goodie baskets and holiday packages. The Senior Division’s “Secret Santa” program encourages city employees and residents to adopt seniors who, Jergovich says, need some “holiday love.”

All recipients come from Jergovich’s social work case management files or Farmington Hills Fire and Police Department referrals. They may have financial or health hardships, be alone at the holidays, or experience isolation and loneliness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to city employees, the Mayors Youth Council, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, First United Methodist Church, and PTAs from Alameda and Beechview Schools have committed to support the 2020 program. Items requested range from simple household supplies to warm outerwear and holiday treats such as candy or cookies. The Division of Public Works will deliver packages during the week before Christmas.

To become a “Secret Santa”, contact Jergovich at tjergovich@fhgov.com or 248-473-1826. All presents are due to the Costick Center by December 11.