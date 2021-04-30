Barron’s, Forbes honor Farmington Hills financial advisors

Two national publications have honored Eric Furlotte and David F. Brazen, Private Wealth Advisors with Ameriprise Financial with offices in Farmington Hills, Richland and Troy.

Both were named to “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors,” published by Barron’s Magazine, and the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors,” published by Forbes magazine.

The annual Barron’s and Forbes lists recognize outstanding financial advisors who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

To compile the lists, both publications use data submitted by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. They chose Brazen and Furlotte based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record and quality of practice.

Brazen and Furlotte are Managing Partners of TruVista Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

TruVista Wealth Advisors is the only team in Michigan to have two advisors make both lists and one of the few nationwide.