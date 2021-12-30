Barnett talks about what’s ahead in Farmington Hills

We talked with Farmington Hills mayor Vicki Barnett this week about three of the city’s biggest projects and challenges. Here’s what she had to say:

St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center property

In September, city council members voted down a third proposal by property owner Optalis Healthcare for a 140-bed skilled nursing facility and 152 owner-occupied townhomes on the 31.5 acre site. The former children’s home sits in the northwest corner of Inkster and 12 Mile Roads.

While officials had no issues with the care facility, they wanted to see a lower profile for the townhomes and density more compatible with adjacent neighborhoods. Optalis development partner Robertson Brothers Homes told officials they couldn’t make those numbers work.

That exchange prompted an open meeting with city officials, Optalis CEO Raj Patel, and a Historic District Commission representative.

“No action was taken at this meeting, but we talked about what kind of plans we’d like to see… (Patel) had a new plan that he came in with, which would necessitate taking down one of the cottages and leaving only the chapel as the historic district,” Barnett said.

Preserving historic buildings and working around extensive wetlands make the site challenging to develop, she added.

“We have to see what the new plan looks like, and it has to come before council, but I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Barnett said.

Power outages

Conversations with DTE Energy came to a head this year, as Farmington Hills–along with other Metro Detroit cities–experienced frequent power outages. Barnett said plans now include work on transformers, substations, and electrical lines.

“DTE has agreed to do some major upgrades, along with increased tree trimming,” Barnett said. “One of the main problems is the stagnation of population growth in the state of Michigan.”

Because people have moved out of Detroit and into the far flung “exurbs”, DTE is building expensive new infrastructure without the benefit of retaining previous customers, she explained. The company realizes that has led to neglect of existing infrastructure.

That’s not an excuse, Barnett added, but the real solution lies in legislative action to drive redevelopment.

As for more local solutions, she said, “We’re thinking outside the box.”

A vision for the future

With local and global challenges on the horizon, a committee that begins meeting in January will start talking about the future of Farmington Hills and Farmington.

Barnett said members of the Innovation, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Committee (IEESC) will research innovative programs, as well as ways to fund them.

“They’ll look at all of these new-fangled things that we can do in terms of smart growth, smart cities, electric vehicles, art displays,” she said. “It’s just going to be all-encompassing in terms of what we can do and how we revitalize our communities to draw more people in.”

Both cities have signed on with SiFi Networks, which will lay 680 miles of fiber and open up broadband internet to the community. In addition to giving customers more internet service options, cities could begin taking a “smart city” approach to manage parking, gas and water service, public safety response, and more.

“There’s a whole lot of experimental things that we can do to get our city ready for the disruptive future of electrical power and green energy,” Barnett said.

Reported by Joni Hubred