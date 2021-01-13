Bank of America seeks metro Detroit junior, senior leaders

Applications have opened for the 2021 Bank of America Student Leaders program, which provides summer internships for high school juniors and seniors.

The program recognizes youth who lead and serve in their communities and beyond, connecting young people with the tools and resources that will help them make communities better. Each year, the program awards paid summer jobs at a local nonprofit organization, and participation in a national leadership summit.

Student leaders must:

Currently be a junior or senior in high school in Wayne, Oakland, or Macomb counties.

Be able to participate in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization and work 35 hours a week. In 2021 this may be a virtual internship.

Be legally authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship through the end of September 2021.

Be able to participate in a week-long Student Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., held July 12 – July 17, with all expenses paid. (This week will be part of your eight-week experience. This may be a virtual Summit.)

Be a student in good standing at your school.

To apply, submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor, or school administrator. You will need to upload the letter no later than January 29, 2021.

Prospective Student Leaders can apply online at bankofamerica.com/studentleaders.