Bank of America grants $6 million in ‘Day of Giving’

Bank of America, with branches in Farmington Hills, celebrated its annual “Day of Giving” November 18, to connect teammates with community partner organizations to understand how partnerships deliver and advance economic mobility and racial equality in metro Detroit.

Locally, Bank of America and its Foundation committed more than $6 million in grants to over 65 organizations that create pathways to employment and job training, support community development and housing affordability, address the small business eco-system and its entrepreneurs, and drive healthy outcomes for communities.

“The continuing issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have threatened the physical and economic health of many in our community,” said Matt Elliott, President, Bank of America Michigan. “Through our commitment to and collaboration with community partners we aim to remediate health disparities, shore up access to employment and job training, support housing, and provide for small business development and growth — with a common goal of removing barriers to afford opportunities.”

Some organizations receiving grants this year include:

ACCESS

Accounting Aid Society

Alternatives for Girls

American Forests

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit

Black United Fund of Michigan

Boys & Girls Clubs of SE Michigan

Build Institute

Catholic Charities of SE Michigan

Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corp.

Chaldean American Ladies of Charity Citizenship Education Fund

Close Up Foundation

COTS

College for Creative Studies (Design Core)

Community Development Advocates of Detroit

Connect Detroit

Corporation for Supportive Housing

Covenant House Michigan

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation

Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation

Detroit Future City

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

Develop Detroit, Inc.

Eastern Market Corporation

Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.

Focus: Hope

Food Gatherers

Forgotten Harvest

Gleaners Community Food Bank

Global Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit

Great Lakes Women’s Business Council

Greening of Detroit

Habitat for Humanity Detroit

Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley

Habitat for Humanity Oakland County

HAVEN

Hope Village Revitalization

Independent Sector

Invest Detroit Foundation

Jefferson East, Inc.

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County

Junior Achievement of SE Michigan

Lighthouse of Oakland County

During the GIVE event, which ends the day’s activities, the Bank celebrates its local partners, acknowledges its Student Leaders, and awards its annual Neighborhood Builders awardees.

HAVEN and Develop Detroit are Detroit’s 2021 Neighborhood Builders. Each organization will receive a $200,000 grant over two years in unrestricted funds, comprehensive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader on topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management and strategic storytelling, and joins a network of peer organizations across the U.S. to increase their impact in the community through program expansion coupled with leadership training for their executive and rising leader.

HAVEN, in Pontiac, is Oakland County’s only comprehensive program for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. HAVEN will utilize the Neighborhood Builders grant to invest in prevention education and create a community outreach position to make new connections with service providers and historically underserved populations.

Develop Detroit was born during the City of Detroit’s bankruptcy to focus on housing stability and real estate investment. Develop Detroit builds and designs attractive mixed-income communities and single-family homes across Detroit, using an integrated approach to stabilize and grow neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Builders grant provides Develop Detroit with flexible funds that help support staff to analyze new investment opportunities to grow the number of owned and operated apartments. Also, the award is critical to the expansion of its services platform, enabling Develop Detroit to provide resources more directly to the most important stakeholders, its residents.

Since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $280 million in 50 communities, partnering with more than 1,400 nonprofits, and helping more than 2,800 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through the Neighborhood Builders program.

Reported by Farmington Voice