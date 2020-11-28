Bank of America Day of Giving benefits nonprofits

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation celebrated its annual “Detroit Day of Giving” on November 12, distributing more than $5 million in grants to local organizations.

As a health and safety precaution, this year’s Day of Giving was held virtually – connecting Bank of America employees with organizations and their leadership teams to listen and learn about how the nonprofit’s work delivers in the community and how the Bank’s grants help to advance that mission.

“We are aware that the pandemic has challenged many in our community both in terms of their health and safety as well as economically,” Matt Elliott, Michigan market president, Bank of America, said in a press release. “It has also financially impacted nonprofits which provide needed essential and economic services. We are dedicated to supporting pathways to economic stability and we are proud to support people and programs that are devoted to building strong communities and neighborhoods.”

This year, he added, Bank of America has intensified contributions, both in volunteerism and donations, to organizations helping those impacted by not only the coronavirus pandemic, but the injustices of racial inequality.

Organizations that received grants include: Abayomi CDC; Central Detroit Christian CDC; National Faith Homebuyers; Neighborhood Service Organization; Develop Detroit; Ruth Ellis Center; Global Detroit; Catholic Charities of SE MI; Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries; Gleaners; United Way for SE MI; Forgotten Harvest; Greening of Detroit; Lighthouse of Oakland County; HAVEN; Salvation Army; Chaldean American Ladies of Charity; SAY Detroit; Focus: HOPE; Big Brothers Big Sisters; Teach for America; Alternatives for Girls; YMCA; Jefferson East, Inc.; Southwest Detroit Business Association; Detroit Economic Growth Association; TechTown; Boys & Girls Clubs SE MI; Racquet Up; and Detroit PAL.

Held during the Day of Giving, the GIVE celebration awards Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders, celebrates partners, and acknowledges Student Leaders. As 2020 Neighborhood Builders, Detroit Future City and SER Metro-Detroit will receive $200,000 each in unrestricted funds to increase their impact in the community through program expansion coupled with leadership training for their executive and rising leader.

Detroit Future City, an independent think tank and policy advocate focuses on Detroit’s future and the implementation of strategy recommendations laid out in its Strategic Framework, a 50-year, long-term guide for decision-making by all Detroit stakeholders. This vision of economic equity emphasizes full and fair participation of all Detroiters in a prosperous and thriving economy.

SER Metro-Detroit, founded in 1971, provides skills training and employment placement. Its mission is to provide the private sector with a diverse, qualified employees while cultivating a qualified, adaptable and skilled workforce for metro Detroit.

Since 2004, Bank of America has invested $260 million in 50 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,300 nonprofits and helping more than 2,600 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills.