Back-to-school transition, senior activities on Farmington Schools agenda

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on May 19 discuss how students will celebrate the end of this school year, and transition into the next.

Their 6 p.m. electronic meeting agenda begins with recognition of Teachers of the year and Support Person of the Year. Trustees will discuss the Continuity of Learning Plan, in place as students learn from home during this school year, and the district’s technology plan.

The board will also look at a recommendation to switch janitorial services providers. After outsourcing the service to D.M. Burr in 2016 as a cost-cutting measure, officials have fielded complaints about the quality of work in buildings. The company and GRBS (Grand Rapids Building Services) submitted bids for 2020-21 contract services.

In a memo, Jennifer F. Kaminski, ​Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, said GRBS submitted the low bid of $7.4 million, which covers three years of service. Kaminski said both bids were above the current contract rate, due to a revised staffing structure and increased hourly wages to address high turnover.

Other agenda items include committee reports, the board’s 2020-2021 meeting schedule, Oakland Schools budget resolution and election, and a resolution to hold a Farmington Schools budget public hearing.

The board meeting will be held on the WebEx platform. Anyone who wants to make a public comment can write to info@fpsk12.net or call 248-426-5000 until around 6:10 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you need special accommodations to participate, call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, at 248-426-5000.

The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.

The meeting agendas and supporting materials are posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199