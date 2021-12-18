Awards honor Farmington Schools staff who support adult learners

During the November 23 Adult ESL (English as a Second Language) Cultural Thanksgiving Celebration held at Farmington Central High School, two Farmington Public Schools (FPS) employees received awards from state and county associations.

Lusiana Maeda, Assistant Day Teacher, received the MACAE (Michigan Association of Community and Adult Education) 2021 Support Person of the Year award, presented by director Patrick Brown.

Lynne Opasik, ESL Clerk, received the OCCAE (Oakland County Community and Adult Educators) 2021 Support Person of the Year award, presented by Vice President, Director, SW Economic Solutions, Karyn Goven.

The ESL program helps students whose first language is not English with the development of speaking, listening, reading, writing, and real-life English skills for success within the community.

Reported by Farmington Voice