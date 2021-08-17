Authorities search for Farmington Hills shooting suspect, reward offered

While the suspect in a Farmington Hills fatal shooting remains at large, officials said Tuesday that the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office plans to file charges in connection with the crime.

Farmington Hills Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Crime Stoppers of Michigan held a press conference at police headquarters Tuesday to ask for help in locating 43-year-old Kevin Curtis “KC” Moore.

Police Chief Jeff King said Moore is 6’ 1”, 220 lbs., and African American. He has a Chinese symbol tattooed on his right arm and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt. Police are also looking for a 2006 dark green Chevrolet Trailblazer, license plate EKS0786.

King described Moore as a “lifelong friend” of the victim.

Police consider Moore armed and dangerous; King warned against approaching him. Moore will face charges that include premeditated first degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Victim identified his assailant

Police responded at around 4 a.m. Friday to a 911 call about a shooting in the 35000 block of Concord Lane in Farmington Hills. The victim, 40-year-old Dejuan White, died at a local hospital.

King said that the victim, while being treated by officers, identified Moore as the person who shot him. Authorities also suspect Moore in the shooting of his girlfriend in Detroit; she remains hospitalized.

Commander Aaron Garcia, of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, said Moore has a criminal history that includes a conviction for assault. He frequents the east side of Detroit, but has friends and contacts across the country.

“This may turn into a nation-wide manhunt, instead of just the state of Michigan,” Garcia said.

Crimestoppers reward

Crimestoppers of Michigan has offered a $6,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. To share an anonymous tip, call 1-800-SPEAKUP or visit 1800speakup.org.

You can also call Farmington Hills Police Department, 248-871-2610.