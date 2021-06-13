Audition this week for Hills Youth Theater’s ‘SpongeBob’

Kids in grades 6-12 can audition June 15, 16, and 19 for the Farmington Hills Youth Theatre’s summer production of “The SpongeBob Musical”.

Auditions will take place at The Hawk Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills, 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9:15-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Call backs happen June 21, 6-8 p.m.

Students need not have acting experience or be a Farmington Hills resident.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage.

Participants should bring a recent photo to auditions. To learn more, visit fhgov.com/youththeatre or call 248-473-1800.