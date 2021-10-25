Audit, updates on Farmington Schools board agenda

After talking about it during their last meeting, Farmington Public Schools (FPS) trustees will give final approval Tuesday to the district’s annual audit.

Plante Moran earlier this month gave the district an “unqualified opinion,” meaning the district’s documents fairly represent its financial position. FPS ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year with $144,453,376 in revenues and expenditures of $134,612,717, leaving a $31,231,563 fund balance, or 23.2 percent of expenditures.

Also on the 6 p.m. regular meeting agenda are strategic plan and innovation updates, legislative updates, and a report from Supt. Chris Delgado. Trustees meet as a Committee of the Whole at 5 p.m. to discuss a proclamation.

The board meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on youtube.com.

Learn how to make public comments here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080

Find the agendas and supporting materials at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.

Reported by Joni Hubred