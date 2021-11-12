Audit, event applications on Farmington agenda

After hearing a review of the city’s annual audit Monday, Farmington officials will consider event applications, public works projects and more on their 7 p.m. agenda.

The Haitian Network Group of Detroit looks ahead with their 2022 Art and Craft Festival request. Tentatively slated for July 30 and 31 in Riley Park, the event typically includes Haitian music, food vendors, performances, and art.

Officials will also look at an event permit for Holly Days, this year planned over three Saturdays with a special New Year’s Eve celebration. The event application includes:

November 27 – Greens, Gifts & Giving Market; visits with Santa at Farmington Garage; and free movies at the Farmington Civic Theater

December 4 – Light Up the Grand holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony at the Governor Warner Mansion

December 11 – GLP Financial Toys for Tots

December 31 – Harry Potter New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Also on the agenda:

a public hearing and approval of the 2022 Program Year Community Development Block Grant Application, with a recommendation to spend the $28,000 on senior programs and services

payments and change orders for several public works projects

a resolution establishing The Farmington Hills Innovation, Energy, and Environmental Sustainability Committee

purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer to replace a 2017 public safety vehicle totaled in an October accident

approval of the city’s annual audit

Representatives from Plante Moran will review the audit during a 6 p.m. special meeting.

Agendas and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. The regular meeting will be livestreamed at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx.

Reported by Joni Hubred