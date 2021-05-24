Attorney General charges doc with Farmington Hills practice

A doctor with offices in Farmington Hills and Southfield faces multiple charges after allegedly dispensing and billing insurers for prescriptions without a proper license.

A 46th District Court judge last week arraigned Dr. Namir Zukkoor, 71, on the following charges:

conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony;

two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, a four-year felony;

two counts of false pretenses $1,000 to $20,000, a five-year felony;

operating a pharmacy without a license, a four-year felony; and

insurance fraud, a four-year felony.

State departments collaborate

The case resulted from a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit. Charges stem from Zukkoor’s business, VCC Services, PLLC (VCC).

VCC has never had a drug control license to dispense prescription drugs nor a controlled substance license to distribute drugs on schedules two through five, according to a press release from Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Our state’s licensing laws are in place to protect patients and ensure those responsible for prescribing medications are doing so in a legal and ethical manner,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to work with DIFS to enforce Michigan regulations and hold accountable those who attempt to violate our laws.”

Fraud drives up costs

DIFS Director Anita Fox said insurance fraud drives up insurance costs for all Michiganders. “If you suspect insurance fraud, report it to DIFS online or by calling 877-999-6442,” she added.

A magistrate set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered Zukkoor to surrender his passport. The doctor also cannot dispense prescriptions or controlled substances.

Zukkoor will be back in court June 2.