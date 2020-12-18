Some businesses reopen, local COVID numbers decline

After hitting a high of nearly 1,200 recent COVID-19 cases, Farmington area infections appear to be dropping as a state-wide health order expires Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday said while a ban on indoor dining will continue through January 15, movie theaters, bowling, and other entertainment centers may reopen Monday. In-person high school classes will resume on December 21. (Farmington Schools 9-12 students are expected to remain remote until January 25.)

Gyms remain open for individual exercise, and outdoor group fitness and outdoor non-contact sports like running, downhill and cross-country skiing may continue, according to a State of Michigan press release. Here’s a look at all aspects of the new order:

Whitmer said the new order may be lifted sooner, if the state’s numbers continue to decline.

“A lot depends on how the holidays go,” Whitmer said. “If we, as a state, do the same thing over Christmas that we did over Thanksgiving, and over New Year’s Eve, we will be able to move things forward more quickly than if we drop our guard and travel and gather with multiple households. It’s really that simple.”

Farmington area COVID-19 recent infections (diagnosed within the past 30 days) have risen steadily over the fall and spiked about a week after Thanksgiving. Numbers have slowly declined, but remain above 1,000 across the community’s four major ZIP codes.

The 48336 ZIP code, which encompasses the southeast quadrant of Farmington Hills and all of Farmington east of Farmington Road, remains the hardest hit by the pandemic. It’s the only area with more than 1,000 total COVID cases since March and has seen the highest number of deaths, 53 as of Friday.

