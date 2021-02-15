Art lovers brave the cold in downtown Farmington

Visitors to downtown Farmington braved the cold Thursday to learn more about public art on display around the central business district.

Hosted by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), this Heart the Art Hot Cocoa Crawl included an art walk touring works by David Barr, John Martin, Doug Delind, Adrienne Picket, Mac Harthun, and Mary Lou Stropoli.

Two more events will be held February 18 and 25, 6-8 p.m. Musician Bob Monteleone will perform both nights. A portion of proceeds from participating businesses will go toward the next downtown public art project.

Learn more at downtownfarmington.org.

Photos and video by Bill Bresler: