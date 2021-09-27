Area Agency on Aging offers free Medicare benefit check-up

During Medicare Open Enrollment, from October 15 to December 7, beneficiaries may change their prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan–or just have it reviewed–at no cost by a certified, unbiased Medicare counselor to make sure it fits their health care needs and budget.

The nonprofit Area Agency on Aging 1-B’s Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) is offering appointments with certified Medicare counselors by phone or Zoom. You can talk one-on-one with a counselor who will help evaluate your needs for the coming year.

To make an appointment, call 800-803-7174.