Farmington area residents can start leaving yard waste at the curb on their regular trash day next month.

Collection resumes in Farmington Hills during the week of April 12, and in Farmington during the week of April 5. Acceptable yard waste in both cities includes leaves, grass, shrub clippings, twigs, plant materials – even your Christmas tree, properly cut and bundled.

Learn about Farmington yard waste guidelines at farmgov.com and Farmington Hills guidelines at fhgov.com.