April activities, classes open to Farmington area seniors

Brush up on your dancing and Windows computer skills in April, through the City of Farmington Hills Adults 50 & Better program.

Here’s a list of offerings for April:

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. The menu will be posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

Time slots of 30 minutes or one hour are available, by reservation only. Call 248-473-1811 Monday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass – $15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass – $31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday,

11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday – Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

Line dance classes

Kick up your heels during these popular classes, which are fun and good exercise. Three skill levels:

Line Dance Beginner – 12-1 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 7-21, and Fridays, April 9-23 (also offered in May)

Line Dance Beginner Plus – 12-1 p.m., Fridays, April 9-23 (also offered in May)

Line Dance Intermediate – 1-2 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 7-21 (also offered in May)

Learn more and sign up at recreg.fhgov.com or at the front desk at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Computer classes (not for Apple/Mac users)

All About E-Mail! 1-2 p.m. Sundays, April 11-25

This class is for new and recent learners. See how to create a new e-mail account. Learn how to: e-mail, forward e-mail, reply, save pictures, and send attachments. See how folders and e-mails are created and organized. Understand how browsers and contacts work, and how to move and delete e-mails.

Powerpoint for Beginners and Recent Learners 8-9:15 p.m., Fridays, April 9-23

Explore the PowerPoint interface and create presentations from simple stock designs. Learn to easily apply themes, animate text, and insert images. See how to create text boxes and manipulate slides for printing, and to enhance a presentation by adding animations and transitions. Get a few tips and tricks to design presentations for maximum impact.

I Need Help with my Window 10 Computer! 6:30-7:45 p.m., Sundays, April 11-25

See how to navigate the desktop, icons, and taskbar and understand the ease of using the start menu. Explore the Microsoft Edge browser and visit a website or two. Learn about calendars, maps, and the Microsoft Store. See how to locate and use your Photos app and connect to a “Wi-Fi”. Discover basic scanner use and antivirus protection. Finally, there will be an introduction to Microsoft Word, using key board shortcuts.

Learn more and register online for these and other activities at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx