Applications open for Farmington Optimists oratorical contest

Applications are due by 5 p.m., March 5, for the Farmington-Farmington Hills Breakfast Optimist Club Earl Friedman Oratorical Contest.

Speeches on the topic, “Healing the World with Optimism”, should be at least four minutes, but not more than five minutes long.

The contest is open to all contestants under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2020, who are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution (college). There is no minimum age. A copy of the contestant’s birth certificate must be submitted.

Applications are available at f2hoptimists.org. Completed forms should be mailed to Nicole Blackmon, PO Box 2203, Farmington Hills, MI 48333-2203, or sent to nicole@strategicimageconsultant.com.

The 2021 competition will be held via Zoom on Saturday March 13. Medallions and monetary prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners. Certificates of participation will be given to all contestants. Two winners will move on to compete for scholarships.

To learn more, write to nicole@strategicimageconsultant.com.