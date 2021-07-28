Applications open for Farmington Hills on-call firefighters

The Farmington Hills Fire Department will accept applications through 4:30 p.m. on August 15 for paid-on-call firefighters.

The part-time position offers a pay rate of $9.87 per hour during training and $16.05 after training.

Paid-on-call firefighters work flexible assigned shifts, respond to emergencies, and may take part in fire education events, ongoing training drills, and maintaining fire apparatus and equipment.

Applicants must have a high school degree or equivalent with a valid Michigan driver’s license and good driving record. To apply, fill out and return the city and supplemental firefighter applications at fhgov.com.

To learn more, call 248-871-2490.