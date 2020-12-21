Applications due January 7 for Hills city council post

The City of Farmington Hills is seeking a new member to serve on the City Council, following the resignation of State Representative-elect Samantha Steckloff.

The new City Council member will serve the unexpired term ending in November 2021. When the next local Election takes place, the new member may choose to run for a full term.

The Farmington Hills City Council is made up of seven members, all directly elected by the voters. Council members serve staggered four-year terms, and the Mayor serves a two-year term limited by City Charter to two terms or a total of four years. The Mayor Pro Tem, who serves in the Mayor’s absence, is chosen by the Council members annually.

The Mayor and City Council serve part-time. Under the City’s Council/Manager form of government, the City Council is responsible for policymaking, and the City Manager, who is appointed by City Council, is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the City.

City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday evenings of each month, unless canceled for a holiday or other reasons. Council meetings are listed in the Events Calendar on the City website.

Residents interested in applying for the City Council position must be duly registered electors of the City. Candidates are required to submit a resume or short biography, and a letter of interest by January 7, 2021, for review by the Mayor and City Council. Candidates are also requested to complete and submit a short questionnaire that can be accessed here: fhgov.com/Government/Current-Programs-Initiatives.aspx.

All information should be mailed to: City Manager’s Office, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48336 or emailed to cmo@fhgov.com. There is no formal application.

Following a review of all submissions, each candidate will be invited to attend a formal interview with City Council, currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 23, subject to change at Council’s discretion. All applicants are encouraged to attend upcoming City Council meetings and the annual Goals Session held on Saturday, January 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The interviews and Goals Session will likely be held electronically. Learn how to attend remote meetings here: fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx or accessible at fhgov.com.

For more information, contact City Clerk Pam Smith at 248-871-2420 or psmith@fhgov.com.