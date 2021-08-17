Application deadlines for Farmington Hills maker, art programs

Local artists can apply for these two City of Farmington Hills Cultural Arts Division programs in August and September:

Michigan Makers Market

Formerly known as the Holiday Shopping Expo, this October 16 event will showcase handmade gifts in the Black Box, Rehearsal Rooms and Theater Lobby at The Hawk community Center, 29995 W. 12. Mile Rd.

The artist must make all items; no kits, molds, mass-produced or resale items. Prints of original work are allowed. Application submission will not guarantee entry. For more information, call Karla Aren, 248-699-6709.

Find the application here: tinyurl.com/FHMakersMarket. The deadline is August 31.

City Hall Public Art Program

Local artists interested in loaning a piece of artwork for a two-year exhibit at Farmington Hills City Hall should apply by September 30 here: tinyurl.com/FHPublicArtProgram2022-23.

Artists may submit up to five pieces; only one image is required for submission. All artwork must be of professional quality and, if chosen, wired and ready to display.

Artists receive 100 percent of proceeds from any sales, but must keep the artwork up at City Hall until the end of the exhibit in November 2023.

For more information, write to karen@fhgov.com or call 248-699-6709.