App helps Farmington Hills Fire connect with hospitals

You may see Farmington Hills firefighters on their smart phones as they respond to medical emergencies, but they’re not texting or playing games.

Using e-Bridge software from General Devices, first responders can now securely transfer photos and video to emergency room physicians. Examples include sending the electrocardiogram (EKG) of a patient suffering a heart attack, the neurological examination of someone experiencing a stroke, or damage to one or more vehicles involved in a serious accident.

“This technology has allowed medical professionals within the Emergency Departments to see exactly what firefighter/paramedics are seeing and better prepare for the patient’s arrival,” Inspector Jim Etzin, the Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, said in a press release. “We could be standing in someone’s living room, at a place of business or on a highway. Capturing and transmitting these images only takes a few minutes and gives the doctors an invaluable perspective.”

According to the release, software is fully compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), and images are not archived. Implementation is the result of a partnership among the Fire Department, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, and Beaumont Hospital – Farmington Hills.