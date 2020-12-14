American Legion offers scholarships for seniors, undergrads

The American Legion Department of Michigan has opened applications for a total of $10,000 in need-based scholarship opportunities to offset college expenses for direct descendants of an honorably discharged veteran or active-duty service member.

The William D. and Jewell Brewer Scholarship will award five $500 scholarships to high school seniors or undergraduate students who are Michigan residents. The Guy M. Wilson Scholarship will award 15 $500 scholarships to high school seniors who are Michigan residents. Both have a minimum GPA of 2.5, with a transcript of latest grades required.

Seniors who wish to apply should contact their high school; applications must be received by January 4, 2021. A copy of the scholarship form is located here: drive.google.com/file/d/1StB-uL0iBa3P3tDZE_LDnqULQcUWqcQ1/view?usp=sharing.