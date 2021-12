Groves-Walker American Legion Post 346 will honor fallen soldiers, and those serving during the holiday season, with a December 4 event at the Farmington War Memorial.

The wreath-laying ceremony held at 12 p.m. in Memorial Park at Grand River and Oakland Street, just north of City Hall, is open to the public.

For information, call 248-478-9174 or write to groveswalkerpost346@gmail.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice