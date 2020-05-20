American Legion honors Farmington area students

American Legion Groves-Walker Post 346 will commemorate Memorial Day by honoring 25 model youth for their dedication to country and their civic example.

In its 13th year, the. American Legion School Awards program received nominations from 12 schools serving Farmington/Farmington Hills.

Every primary and secondary school in Farmington and Farmington Hills was invited to select two students, one boy, and one girl, to receive the award, which includes a certificate and medal. Students who win this award excel in areas defined by the national American Legion organization: courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service.

The aim of this national award is to “develop those ideals of Americanism among young people which will make them citizens of the highest type.”

Winners of student American Legion awards usually walk in the annual Farmington Community Memorial Day Parade. With the cancellation of the parade due to COVID-19, the Post instead plans to honor the youth during a fall event.

Seniors who receive the awards will be named during honors ceremonies planned by their high schools. Our Lady of Sorrows and East Middle Schools have not yet announced their award winners.

The American Legion locally sponsors many activities for youth in the community, including sports teams and Boys’ and Girls’ State sponsorships. The Post also offers scholarship opportunities for college-bound seniors.

“The Legion invests quite a bit of its resources, both time and financial, in developing programs to develop character and recognize achievement among the youth in our community,” said Steven Koponen, Warner Middle School teacher, and Sons of the American Legion member, who spearheads the awards. “The Legion knows the importance of empowering young people because they are the future leaders of our community.”

Winners of American Legion School Awards 2020: