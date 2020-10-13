Alcohol involved in fatal Hills crash, investigators say

A 24-year-old Hamtramck man died early Monday morning after a car struck him while he was walking in the roadway on M-5 near Halsted Road in Farmington Hills.

According to a Farmington Hills Police Department press release, the accident happened at around 12:30 a.m. as the man and a 25-year-old Detroit resident were walking west in the M-5 eastbound lanes. The Hamtramck man was taken to Beaumont Hospital–Farmington Hills, where he later died.

The driver, a 21-year-old Dearborn man, and his three passengers were not injured. Investigators say that alcohol and visibility were contributing factors.

If you have any information, call Farmington Hills Police, 248-871-2610.