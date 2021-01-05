Agency on Aging to offer virtual wellness workshops

The Area Agency on Aging 1-B will offer these virtual health and wellness workshops this month:

Powerful Tools for Caregivers begins with an orientation session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, and continues each subsequent Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The workshop is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves, covering effective communication strategies, relaxation techniques, reducing anger, guilt and depression and making tough decisions. The next workshop begins Wednesday, January 27.

Aging Mastery is a 10-week workshop geared to baby boomers and beyond who want to learn more about financial planning, advance care planning, exercise and nutrition, medication management, community engagement and healthy relationships. The class is held each Tuesday from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. beginning January 12. The next Aging Mastery workshop begins February 25.

Diabetes PATH is a 6-week workshop designed to provide people who have type 2 diabetes techniques and skills to effectively manage their symptoms and emotions. The class covers working with health care providers, healthy eating and exercise, and building strength and endurance. The class starts with an orientation session at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, and continues from 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. each following Wednesday. The next workshop begins Friday, March 5.

To register, call 833-262-2200 or write to wellnessprograms@aaa1b.org.