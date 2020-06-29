Agency on Aging takes caregiver workshop online

The Area Agency on Aging 1-B will offer a virtual version of its Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop beginning Tuesday, July 14.

The free, six-week course, held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug. 18, covers the emotional aspects of caregiving and provides opportunities for building relationships with other caregivers. Sessions will be held on Tuesdays via GoToWebinar, a secure video meeting tool that can be accessed with a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Registration is required at 833-262-2200 or wellnessprograms@aaa1b.org.