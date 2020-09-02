Agency on Aging offers free virtual Medicare help

Trained counselors will offer a free review of Medicare benefits through the nonprofit Area Agency on Aging 1-B during Open Enrollment, October 15-December 7.

Appointments are available by phone or Zoom for Medicare Part D (prescription drug plan) beneficiaries. Certified counselors from the Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) will provide an unbiased review to ensure your plan still fits your health needs and budget. Open Enrollment is the only time during the year when you may make changes to your Part D plan.

MMAP is part of the Area Agency on Aging 1-B. To learn more and make an appointment, call 800-803-7174.