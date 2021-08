For 11 years, Lora Miller and Shaye Nielsen have provided a haven for yarn lovers at Fun with Fiber in Farmington Hills.

That will change this year as they have put the yarn shop and Miller’s Custom Framing up for sale. The 3,740-square-foot space at 33304 W. 12 Mile Rd. also houses MI Artisan Market, a year-round space for local crafters and artists.

If you’re interested in learning more about the business, call 248-553-4237, write to sales@funwithfiber.com, or visit funwithfiber.com.