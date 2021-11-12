Adopt a Farmington area senior for the holidays

City of Farmington Hills Senior Adult Supervisor Teresa Jergovich needs helpers to make the holidays brighter for some Farmington area seniors.

Recipients may have financial or health hardships or may simply be alone for the holidays. Items requested include household supplies, personal care items, cold weather apparel, non-perishable food items, and holiday candy.

In 2020, the Adopt-a-Senior program provided 453 older adults with holiday baskets.

To take part, write to tjergovich@fhgov.com or call 248-473-1826.

Reported by Joni Hubred