Absent voter ballot deadlines approach

Voters who want to receive an absent voter ballot have a few important dates to consider in October and November:

NOW

You can obtain a ballot either by mail or in person at your City Clerk’s Office. If you do not bring a photo ID, you will be asked to complete an affidavit before receiving your ballot. You must submit an application that will be verified before receiving your ballot. You can either take your ballot home or complete it in a voting booth at City Hall.

OCTOBER 19

This is your last day to register to vote anywhere other than your city clerk’s office. After this date, you can register at your clerk’s office (through November 3, 8 p.m.).

OCTOBER 30

If you want to receive a ballot by mail, your city clerk must receive your ballot application by October 30. Clerks cannot mail out ballots after that date.

Print an absent voter ballot application: Farmington or Farmington Hills.

NOVEMBER 2

This is the last day you can receive an absent voter ballot at City Hall. You must submit your request by 4 p.m., and vote your ballot before you leave.

NOVEMBER 3

If you still have your absent voter ballot on Election Day, you have a couple of choices:

Return your ballot to your City Hall.

Vote at your precinct. (You’ll be asked to turn over your ballot.) You can also vote in person if you’ve lost your absent voter ballot.

Absent voter ballots come with postage-paid envelopes. You can also use these drop boxes:

Farmington Hills – in front of the Police Station, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd., and on the south entrance wall of City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Farmington – at the circle drive on the west side of City Hall, 23600 Liberty St.

Visit mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index to track your ballot, and call your city clerk if you have questions or concerns:

Farmington – 248-474-5500, ext. 2218

Farmington Hills – 248-871-2410

Learn more about Farmington elections here: farmgov.com/City-Services/City-Clerk/Election-Information.aspx.

Learn more about Farmington Hills elections here: fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Elections.aspx