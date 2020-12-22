A quick look at the four Maxfield Training Center proposals

Farmington city officials are considering proposals submitted by four companies interested in redeveloping the 3-acre Maxfield Training Center site on Thomas Street.

Here’s a brief recap of each response to the Request for Qualifications (you’ll find the detailed documents on the city’s website):

PVL Farmington

The Park View Lofts development team includes former city council members Tom Buck and Jeff Scott. The $20 million project proposes as many as 185 leased studios, one- and two-bedroom units, co-working, lounge, and workout spaces for residents. Buildings range from two to five stories, with underground parking. A pedestrian walkway connects Shiawassee Park with downtown Farmington, and the project would add 125 public parking spaces. This proposal includes property at the corner of Thomas and Warner Streets that is owned by First United Methodist Church, which was not anticipated in the RFQ.

River Caddis Development

Based in East Lansing, River Caddis proposes 124 leased units in four-story buildings, with 177 on-site parking stalls. The project gives special attention to pedestrian connections among the property, Shiawassee Park and downtown Farmington, and incorporating public art in those areas. River Caddis also proposes enhanced parking and streetscaping along Thomas Street. In a cover letter, Director of Development John McGraw wrote that the team has “a unique background in contaminated sites, municipal collaboration, and navigating the complexities associated with challenged downtown sites.”

Robertson Brothers Homes

Bloomfield Hills-based Robertson Brothers is completing residential developments on two Ferndale sites purchased from Ferndale Schools. This project would include 59 owner-occupied, 3-story townhomes, with options for more traditional surface parking and walkways, and a European “Woonerf” concept that replaces two city-owned parking lots between Grand River and Thomas Street with a more pedestrian-centric design that offers limited parking, bike racks, seating, and public art. A gondola-style trolley would replace a steep concrete staircase as a connection to Shiawassee Park.

SDC Ventures

Local developer Roger Sherr proposes 39 owner-occupied luxury townhomes with two-car garages plus two spaces in front of each garage. Other site features would include park benches and vehicle charging stations. The three-story units would have open floor plans, with the option for a rooftop lounge/viewing area. Landscaped walkways connect the complex to the Shiawassee Park stairs and Grand River businesses. Several concepts in the RFQ picture attached and detached units.