$75K grant helps Salvation Army provide emergency aid

The Salvation Army Farmington Hills Corps Community Center has received a $75,000 grant from the City of Farmington Hills to support residents with emergency food, mortgage, rent and utility assistance.

To apply for help, call 248-477-1153 and schedule an appointment with a Salvation Army representative.

The Corps Community Center, located at 27500 Shiawassee St. in Farmington Hills, has seen an increase in demand for these critical services, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, more than 6,000 families have applied for emergency assistance, including:

6,131 applicants for food assistance;

74 applicants for mortgage/rent assistance, and;

276 applicants for utility assistance.

“The Salvation Army is blessed to receive this generous grant from the City of Farmington Hills,” Lieutenant Anil Kumar, corps officer, said in a press release. “With this funding, we can continue to provide much-needed financial relief for the people who need it the most. We know the COVID-19 pandemic has hit southwestern Oakland County particularly hard, and we want to help families make it through these tough times.”

The $75,000 grant from the City of Farmington Hills comes from funding made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Low-income residents of Farmington and Farmington Hills seeking assistance with past due rent, mortgage and utility bills are eligible for the one-time grants, which will provide financial relief of up to three months.

Applicants will not directly receive the money; instead, The Salvation Army will directly pay landlords, mortgage or utility companies on behalf of the applicant.

To learn more, call the community center, 248-477-1153, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m.