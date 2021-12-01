20+ units in Downtown Farmington lighted parade

After a COVID-19 break last year, Light Up the Grand returns to downtown Farmington December 4 with marchers, dancers, plenty of lighted vehicles and floats, and–of course–Santa.

Parade organizer Roger Avie said about 150 people in 25 units will participate in the lighted parade, which steps off at 5:30 p.m. from the corner of School Street and Grand River.

“It’s a little smaller this year, but should be a good time for all,” said Avie, who also organizes the annual Founders Festival parade in July.

Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market manager Walt Gajewski will announce each unit from the north side of Grand River at Farmington Road. The parade moves through downtown Farmington to the Governor Warner Mansion for the Farmington Area Jaycees annual tree lighting ceremony.

Light Up the Grand is part of the Greater Farmington Area Chamber’s Holly Days celebration. The next Holly Days event, a Toys for Tots celebration at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion in Downtown Farmington, happens December 11.

Learn more at gfachamber.com/holly-days-2021/

Reported by Farmington Voice