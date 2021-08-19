12 Mile Road work starts Monday in Farmington Hills

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will start resurfacing a stretch of 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills on August 23.

The $1.6 million project, in partnership with the City of Farmington Hills, covers the span between Farmington and Orchard Lake Roads.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open, and motorists will have access to businesses and homes. RCOC expects completion in early November, with some traffic-signal work done next year.

Work will include:

Removing the surface and paving with three inches of asphalt

Repairing sections of concrete in poor condition

Resurfacing some side-street approaches to 12 Mile Road

Constructing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant pedestrian crosswalks

Repairing curbs and gutters

Upgrading traffic and pedestrian-crosswalk signals

New traffic signs and pavement markings

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to improve the road,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said in a press release. “We also ask that motorists please use caution while driving through the construction zone. Please refrain from distractions such as texting or checking your phone while you are driving.”

To learn more, visit rcocweb.org/584/12-Mile-Road-Farmington-to-Orchard-Lake-.

You can submit questions at rcocweb.org; by calling 877-858-4808, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; or by e-mail to dcsmail@rcoc.org.