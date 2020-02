TO THE EDITOR:

As a longtime (30+ years) resident of Farmington I am very disappointed in Mr. LaRussa’s comment, “I’d rather have a bunch of dissatisfied residents with the event than not have the event at all”.

I had rather hoped that the residents had a little more importance than has been demonstrated by that comment. Again, residents take a back seat to the wishes of the DDA and the C of C (Chamber of Commerce). Very disappointing.

Lynn Oglesby

Farmington