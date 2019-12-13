Young artists take over Beaumont Commons hallways

Last month, students in grades 3-5 at Botsford Elementary completed an “artwork takeover” of the Beaumont Commons independent apartment building in Farmington Hills.

The senior living community has a long-standing relationship with the school that includes programs like Bridges Together, which fosters intergenerational experiences, and the Giving Tree, through which residents collect books that are given to Botsford first graders.

Typically, the halls of the apartments are lined with framed, resident artwork, but during the winter months, student artworks like these are on display.

“We love our on-going collaboration with Botsford Elementary, they are our intergenerational partner!” said Manager of Business Development Colleen Irvin.