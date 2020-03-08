What you need to know about Tuesday’s Presidential Primary

On Tuesday, March 10, voters in Farmington and Farmington Hills will participate in Michigan’s Presidential Primary and decide the fate of a DIA millage renewal and Farmington Public Schools capital bond request.

Here’s what you should know:

Prepare by reviewing your ballot

City Clerk offices have sample ballots posted at fhgov.com and farmgov.com. The names of candidates who have dropped out of the race are still on the ballot. Election workers cannot tell you which ones are still in the running, so do your homework.

Looking for more information?

Here’s a link to all of our election coverage: F2H Votes 2020.

There’s still time in to receive absent voter (AV) ballot.

You can request an absent voter ballot at your City Clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8, but must vote and return your ballot before you leave the building.

You can spoil your AV ballot until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9.

If your primary candidate has dropped out of the race, visit your City Clerk’s office TODAY to spoil your ballot and request another. You will not be able to spoil your ballot on Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Local election results will be electronically transmitted to Oakland County and will start showing up at oakgov.com shortly after 8 p.m.

You can find your polling location online.

Maps and lists of polling places are available on city websites:

You can also check with the State of Michigan: https://sos.state.mi.us.

You can register to vote on Election Day.

A change to Michigan law allows you to register at your City Clerk’s office, with proof of residency, until 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can vote at the Clerk’s office or take your proof of registration and vote at your polling place.

You don’t need a photo ID to vote, but it’ll speed up the process.

Voters who don’t have accepted photo identification (driver’s license, state-issued ID, military ID, passport, student ID) can still vote, but must sign an affidavit before casting a ballot. Learn more about the requirements at michigan.gov.

Leave the campaign lit at home.

You cannot wear or carry anything campaign-related into your polling place. Election workers may ask you to turn t-shirts inside out, or stow hats, buttons, mailers, etc. in your pocket or bag.