VegMichigan event plans return to downtown Farmington

A festival that promotes a plant-based lifestyle will return to downtown Farmington on Sunday, September 15, provided the new owners of the Downtown Farmington Center approve.

VegMichigan held its first event at the Walter E. Sundquist and Riley Park last fall, Tom Progar, president of VegMichigan and a Farmington Hills resident told Farmington council members on Monday.

“We thought it was a wonderful space and we got a lot of great feedback,” he said.

Progar said the family-friendly event features 35 vendors. It’s designed for anyone interested in learning more about plant-based living.

Local businesses expected to participate include Chive Kitchen (a vegan restaurant), Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Neu Kombucha, Bodhi Yoga, and The Cheese Lady Farmington.

City attorney Tom Schultz asked officials to add language to their motion approving the event application to make it contingent on any other required approvals. He said a Planned Unit Development agreement, originally with Kimco and now with new shopping center owner Glen Una Management, limits the number of events held that reduce parking spaces.

A map submitted with the event application shows vendor booths and two food trucks will occupy parking spaces on the west and south side of the pavilion.

Economic and Community Development Director Kevin Christiansen said the city has “a good working relationship with the new owner and will work with VegMichigan to ensure the event happens.

Progar pointed out that vendors make the free event possible.

“We have time,” he said. “We will do everything we can to make it all work.”