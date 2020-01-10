Tickets on sale for Blackthorn at Farmington Players Barn

Tickets are on sale now for Blackthorn – St. Patrick’s Concert of Irish Favorites, March 6-7, 7:30 p.m., at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills.

The popular Celtic band combines traditional songs of emigration, sea shanties, lively jigs and reels, and ancient airs with some of Ireland’s best contemporary songs for a musical experience that captures the history and legend of Ireland and its people.

Each member of the band plays multiple instruments, including wooden flute, accordion, tin whistle, five string banjo, cittern and bones. These instruments complement the lead vocal of Belfast native Richard McMullan and the band’s blend of four part harmony.

Tickets are $23, $21 for students and seniors, and are available at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills, online at recreg.fhgov.com, or by calling the ticket hotline, 248-473-1848.