Suicidal Farmington Hills suspect faces multiple charges

A 31-year-old Redford man who was the subject last week of an extensive Farmington Hills Police search now faces multiple charges, including 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

On Friday, Dec. 20, 47th District Court Magistrate Michael Sawicky ordered Jesse Newton held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. Additional charges include Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm by Strangulation, two counts of 1st Degree Home Invasion, and one count of Unauthorized Driving Away of an Automobile (UDAA).

Newton was arrested on December 18, after a 28-year-old woman reported that a male friend had assaulted her. According to police, he became upset after the early morning assault and cut himself with a knife, then ran away.

Later, a resident reported that a man had knocked on his door, walked into the home, and took a knife. The man punched the resident and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Police used a drone to search the area throughout the day. The Oakland County Sheriffs Department Aviation Unit and several K-9 units assisted.

Newton’s next court appearance, a Pre-Examination Conference, will be held on January 3, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., at the 47th District Court. A preliminary exam is set January 10, 2020 in front of Judge Marla Parker.