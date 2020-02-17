Still time to register, vote absentee in March 10 primary

Absent voter ballots were mailed during the first week in February from Farmington and Farmington Hills city clerk offices, but there’s still time for you to register and to vote absentee in Michigan’s March 10 Presidential Primary.

The closed primary means that voters have to choose either a Democrat, Republican, or proposal only ballot at the polls and when requesting an absent voter ballot. Proposal ballots include only the Farmington Public Schools millage proposal (all Farmington precincts and Farmington Hills precincts 1-4 and 7-26) and the DIA (Detroit Institute of Arts) millage renewal proposal.

With recent changes to state law, voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee, and there have been changes to voter registration requirements.

The last day to register other than at the Clerk’s office is Monday, February 24. You can register in person, with proof of residency, through 8 p.m. on March 10.

You can request an absent voter ballot by mail through 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, and in person at the Clerk’s office through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9.

Clerk offices extend hours

The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s Office will be open late for election-related business from Monday, March 2 through Thursday, March 5, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Farmington City Clerk’s Office will be open Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for election-related business.

For more election information, to download an absent voter application, and to view sample ballots, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/City-Clerk/Election-Information/March-10,-2020-Presidential-Primary.aspx in Farmington or fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Elections.aspx in Farmington Hills.