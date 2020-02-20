Son joins Annette Compo Home Team in Farmington/Hills

Annette Compo Home Team of Keller Williams Advantage of Novi, Michigan announces the addition of Trevor Medema to its real estate team.

A 2019 graduate of Albion College, Medema holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology, and recently completed his real estate licensure. His extensive experience in real estate has included purchasing his own homes and commercial buildings.

Medema will focus on leasing and commercial real estate in addition to the residential market.

“I am thrilled to have my son join the team and be working with me, and growing our footprint in the Farmington and Farmington Hills real estate market,” said Annette Compo, owner of the Annette Compo Home Team. “I’m also excited to watch him grow in this industry and for all that he will accomplish. He has many ambitions and goals for his career, and I love that I can support him through entrepreneurship.”

Medema said he is excited about his new venture.

“I’ve been working toward this goal for a while now, and I am looking forward to growing the business and working in the Farmington, Farmington Hills, and neighboring communities,” he said. “I have lived here most of my life, and can’t wait to help people with buying a home, selling a home, or investing in real estate.”

To learn more about Annette Compo Home Team, visit comporealty.com, call or text 877-ANNETTE. Contact Trevor Medema directly at 248-808-8738 or trevormedema@kw.com.