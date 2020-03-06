Sign of spring: Yard waste collection returns in April

A sure sign of spring is the return of yard waste collection on your regular trash day.

In Farmington, yard waste collection begins the first full week of April; this year, that’s April 6-10. In Farmington Hills, collection resumes the week of April 13-17.

Acceptable yard waste includes leaves, grass, shrub clippings, twigs, and plant materials.

In Farmington, you can place yard waste in a 32-gallon or smaller trash can with a yard waste sticker (available at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street) on both sides, or in a brown paper yard waste bag. Make sure containers weigh no more than 60 pounds.

In Farmington Hills, place yard waste in a trash can no more than 35 gallons in size, with a yard waste sticker on both sides, or in a brown paper yard waste bag (do no overfill). You can pick up stickers at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., or the Department of Public Works.

You can also use a mulching mower and recycle leaves and grass clippings back into the lawn.

Small limbs (six inches in diameter or less) and brush must be tied in bundles that do not exceed four feet in length or weigh more than 60 pounds per bundle.

Unbundled brush and large limbs will not be picked up. Brush or twigs placed in cans or bags should not stick out above the top of the container. Also, large quantities of dirt or sod are not accepted for pickup.

Any Christmas trees saved for composting must be cut and bundled according to yard waste pickup guidelines.

For more information in Farmington Hills, call the Farmington Hills DPW at 248-871-2850 or visit fhgov.com.

In Farmington, call DPW at 248-473-7250 or visit farmgov.com.