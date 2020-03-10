Share spring joy with a Farmington area senior

City of Farmington Hills Senior Adult Supervisor Teresa Jergovich is spearheading a new program to bring a little spring joy to local seniors.

The Spring Basket Program builds on the success of the Senior Division’s annual Secret Santa program, which last year brought baskets and packages donated by city employees, church members, and other community groups, to more than 200 seniors.

All of the senior recipients are on Jergovich’s case management rolls or referred by the city’s Fire and Police Departments. Recipients may be experiencing financial hardships or health concerns, or may simply need to know that someone cares.

To participate, contact Jergovich at tjergovich@fhgov.com or call 248-912-8750 or 248-473-1826. You’ll receive a participation form, and once it’s returned, she’ll send you a “wish list” of items, such as household supplies or holiday treats.

All baskets are due at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., by Monday, April 6.